Bishop Rhoades: 2024 Benediction

Bishop Rhoades: Today is the great solemnity of Pentecost. I invite you to please stand for this special blessing.

The Lord be with you.

All: And with your spirit.

Bishop: May God, the Father of light, who was pleased to enlighten the minds of the disciples by the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, the Paraclete, grant you gladness by His blessings and make you always abound with the gifts of the same Spirit.

All: Amen.

Bishop: May the wondrous flame that appeared above the disciples, powerfully cleanse your hearts from every evil and pervade them with its purifying light.

All: Amen.

Bishop: And may God, who has been pleased to unite many tongues in the profession of one faith, give you perseverance in that same faith and, by believing, may you journey from hope to clear vision.

All: Amen.

Bishop: And may the blessing of almighty God, the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit come down on you and remain with you forever.

All: Amen.