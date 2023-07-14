Beth Grisoli named assistant vice president of strategic communications

Leadership in the Office of Public Affairs and Communications at the University of Notre Dame announced that Beth Grisoli, formerly executive director of multimedia services and strategic resources, has been promoted to assistant vice president of strategic communications, effective July 1.

Grisoli now manages Notre Dame’s brand content, internal communications and media relations teams and works closely with campus partners on strategic planning and collaboration. She continues to produce Notre Dame’s award-winning “What Would You Fight For?” series, the two-minute segments that air during Fighting Irish home football game broadcasts on NBC and showcase the work, scholarly achievements and global impact of Notre Dame faculty, students and alumni.

In her position, Grisoli leads departments that represent Notre Dame to various audiences — including faculty, staff and students — on owned website channels, in external news media and on social media. Her teams are responsible for seeking new and creative approaches to storytelling and increasing engagement across University communications channels, such as Notre Dame’s social media accounts and web properties including ND.edu, news.nd.edu and NDWorks.nd.edu, and through earned and paid media placements.

Grisoli previously served as Notre Dame’s director of multimedia services where she led the University’s award-winning photography and videography teams. She and her teams earned numerous Telly Awards, Emmy Awards and top photography awards from the University Photographers’ Association of America.

Grisoli holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies and a master’s in communication arts from Notre Dame and has worked in the University’s communications division for 16 years. In the local community, she is involved with initiatives to support those with intellectual disabilities.

Prior to returning to Notre Dame, she worked as a television producer, public relations director and freelance writer in New Orleans. She was previously the director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.