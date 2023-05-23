Awards honor Notre Dame faculty excellence

On Tuesday (May 23), John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame, announced the winners of several awards as part of a broader recognition of all those Notre Dame faculty members who have achieved career milestones this spring.

Celebrating excellence in research, teaching and other important work supporting Notre Dame’s academic mission, these annual awards are coordinated by the Office of the Provost, with the exception of the Research Achievement Award and the Toohey Awards, which are presented by Notre Dame Research and the Office of Campus Ministry, respectively.

The 2022-23 recipients are:

Twenty faculty members from across the University have been awarded the Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching:

Three faculty members were honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising

Lisa Heming , Mendoza College of Business

Maria McKenna , College of Arts and Letters

Troy Vogel , College of Engineering

The Joyce and Dockweiler awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.

For more information, visit provost.nd.edu/awards.