Awards honor Notre Dame faculty excellence

On Tuesday (May 23), John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame, announced the winners of several awards as part of a broader recognition of all those Notre Dame faculty members who have achieved career milestones this spring.
Celebrating excellence in research, teaching and other important work supporting Notre Dame’s academic mission, these annual awards are coordinated by the Office of the Provost, with the exception of the Research Achievement Award and the Toohey Awards, which are presented by Notre Dame Research and the Office of Campus Ministry, respectively.
The 2022-23 recipients are:
- Faculty Award — Paolo Carozza, Law School
- Reinhold Niebuhr Award — Anton Juan, Department of Film, Television, and Theatre
- Grenville Clark Award — Jennifer Huynh, Department of American Studies
- Research Achievement Award — William Evans, Department of Economics
- Rev. Paul J. Foik, C.S.C., Award — Alan Krieger, Hesburgh Libraries
- Thomas P. Madden Award — Andrew Bartolini, College of Engineering
- Rev. William A. Toohey, C.S.C., Award for Preaching — Rev. Michael Connors, C.S.C., Department of Theology
- Rev. William A. Toohey, C.S.C., Award for Social Justice — Daniel Graff, Department of History and Center for Social Concerns
- President’s Award — Stephen Fallon, Program of Liberal Studies and Department of English
- Provost’s Award for Teaching Excellence in the Core Curriculum — Daniel Gezelter, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Twenty faculty members from across the University have been awarded the Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching:
- Laura Betz, Department of English
- Kathleen Boyle, Department of Romance Languages and Literatures
- David Campbell, Department of Political Science
- Anne Coleman, Department of American Studies
- Crislyn D’Souza-Schorey, Department of Biological Sciences
- Anne García-Romero, Department of Film, Television, and Theatre
- Daniel Graff, Department of History
- James (Jake) Lundberg, Department of History
- Bahram Moasser, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
- Margaret Pfeil, Department of Theology
- Michael Pruitt, Department of Applied and Computational Mathematics and Statistics
- Jason Reed, Department of Finance
- Brian Smith, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences
- Robert Stevenson, Department of Electrical Engineering
- David Veselik, Department of Biological Sciences
- Kevin Walsh, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences
- Patrick Wensing, Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering
- Rebecca Wingert, Department of Biological Sciences
- Kaitlin Wowak, Department of IT, Analytics, and Operations
- Zhiyong (Johnny) Zhang, Department of Psychology
Three faculty members were honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising
- Lisa Heming, Mendoza College of Business
- Maria McKenna, College of Arts and Letters
- Troy Vogel, College of Engineering
The Joyce and Dockweiler awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.
