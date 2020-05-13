Alumnus Adm. Christopher Grady to deliver ROTC commissioning ceremony address

Adm. Christopher Grady

University of Notre Dame alumnus Adm. Christopher Grady, the first and only four-star flag or general officer from Notre Dame, will deliver the commissioning ceremony address to the University’s 2020 ROTC graduates at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, May 16.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be conducted online and can be viewed at https://studios.nd.edu/get-started/live-streaming/.

Grady is commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Naval Forces Northern Command and Naval Forces Strategic Command. His previous service includes command of the USS Chief, USS Ardent, USS Cole, Destroyer Squadron 22, Carrier Strike Group One, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, the U.S. Sixth Fleet, and Striking and Support Forces NATO. He also has served in policy and strategy positions with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations and National Security Council.

Fifty-two officers will be commissioned from Notre Dame’s ROTC units — 30 from the Navy and Marine Corps, 16 from the Army and six from the Air Force.

The ceremony will include the commissioning oath, in which the new officers commit to defending the U.S. Constitution.