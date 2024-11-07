WSJ editor and columnist Gerry Baker to deliver Thomas H. Quinn Lecture

Gerry Baker (photo provided)

Gerry Baker, editor-at-large of The Wall Street Journal, is the featured speaker for the Thomas H. Quinn Lecture Series. “Unpacking the Election: Where Do We Go From Here?” will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 8) in the Jordan Auditorium at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

The talk is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The Quinn Lecture is sponsored by Notre Dame alumnus and trustee John W. “Jay” Jordan II in memory of Quinn, a Notre Dame alumnus who was Jordan’s college roommate, longtime friend and business partner.

Baker is a prominent journalist and editor at The Wall Street Journal, a leading global financial and business news outlet. As the editor-in-chief from 2013 to 2018, he oversaw major editorial shifts and expansions, particularly in digital journalism.

Widely recognized for his sharp political commentary, Baker writes and speaks on U.S. and global politics, economics and business trends. His weekly column for the WSJ editorial page, “Free Expression,” features some of the world’s leading writers, influencers and thinkers about various subjects. He has been a journalist for more than 30 years, writing and broadcasting for some of the world’s most famous news organizations, including The Financial Times, The Times of London and the BBC.

Matthew E.K. Hall, the David A. Potenziani Memorial College Professor of Constitutional Studies and director of the Notre Dame Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, will serve as moderator. Hall specializes in interdisciplinary research that spans the fields of American politics, law and society, and organizational behavior. His current research examines popular support for democratic norms in the United States, political psychology and the role of politics in the workplace.

The Thomas H. Quinn Lecture Series is an annual event hosted by the Mendoza College of Business to honor the Notre Dame alumnus and former member and chair of Mendoza’s Business Advisory Council. Quinn earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Notre Dame in 1969 and was a football monogram winner and member of the 1966 national championship team.

Quinn was a managing partner and member of the investment committee and management committee of private investment firm The Jordan Company as well as the president and chief operating officer of Chicago-based Jordan Industries Inc. Quinn died April 29, 2016, at the age of 68.

For more information, visit the Thomas H. Quinn Lecture Series website.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.