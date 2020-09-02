  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Women’s soccer team hosts drive-thru food drive

Women’s soccer team hosts drive-thru food drive

by

Food Drive

Food Drive

The University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team is holding a drive-thru food drive on campus Sunday (Sept. 6). All the proceeds will go toward the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the team will be set up in the parking lot south of Alumni Stadium. Once cars enter the lot, drivers will stop and unload their donations onto a table. The team will collect and place the donations into food bank bins once the cars have exited. People who come are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

In the event of rain, the drive-thru will be set up at Gate 8 of the Joyce Center, which is to the west of Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of items the food bank is looking for:

  • Canned meat and fish (tuna, chicken, pork, ham, Spam)
  • Peanut butter
  • Grape jelly
  • Low-sodium canned vegetables including whole-kernel corn, green beans, mixed vegetables, diced tomatoes
  • Low-sugar/light-syrup canned fruit including applesauce, fruit cocktail, peaches, pears
  • Canned soups, stews, chili, chowders
  • Boxed meals — macaroni and cheese, lasagna, cheeseburger and tuna helpers
  • Shelf-stable low-fat and powdered milk
  • Canned beans — red, kidney, black, Northern
  • Boxed breakfast cereals
  • Healthy snacks including microwavable popcorn, granola bars, peanuts, pretzels, low-fat pudding packs
  • Starches including rice, spaghetti, macaroni, egg noodles
  • Baking products including cooking oil, sugar, flour, salt
  • Condiments including ketchup, mustard, vinegar

Related

Student-athletes promote literacy, combat hunger during coronavirus pandemic

The Shirt 2020 to be unveiled online April 17

Air Force flyover for Notre Dame vs. Boston College game

Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Navy flyover for Notre Dame vs. Navy game