Women’s soccer team hosts drive-thru food drive

The University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team is holding a drive-thru food drive on campus Sunday (Sept. 6). All the proceeds will go toward the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
From 2 to 4 p.m., the team will be set up in the parking lot south of Alumni Stadium. Once cars enter the lot, drivers will stop and unload their donations onto a table. The team will collect and place the donations into food bank bins once the cars have exited. People who come are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
In the event of rain, the drive-thru will be set up at Gate 8 of the Joyce Center, which is to the west of Alumni Stadium.
Below is a list of items the food bank is looking for:
- Canned meat and fish (tuna, chicken, pork, ham, Spam)
- Peanut butter
- Grape jelly
- Low-sodium canned vegetables including whole-kernel corn, green beans, mixed vegetables, diced tomatoes
- Low-sugar/light-syrup canned fruit including applesauce, fruit cocktail, peaches, pears
- Canned soups, stews, chili, chowders
- Boxed meals — macaroni and cheese, lasagna, cheeseburger and tuna helpers
- Shelf-stable low-fat and powdered milk
- Canned beans — red, kidney, black, Northern
- Boxed breakfast cereals
- Healthy snacks including microwavable popcorn, granola bars, peanuts, pretzels, low-fat pudding packs
- Starches including rice, spaghetti, macaroni, egg noodles
- Baking products including cooking oil, sugar, flour, salt
- Condiments including ketchup, mustard, vinegar