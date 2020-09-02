Women’s soccer team hosts drive-thru food drive

Food Drive

The University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team is holding a drive-thru food drive on campus Sunday (Sept. 6). All the proceeds will go toward the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the team will be set up in the parking lot south of Alumni Stadium. Once cars enter the lot, drivers will stop and unload their donations onto a table. The team will collect and place the donations into food bank bins once the cars have exited. People who come are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

In the event of rain, the drive-thru will be set up at Gate 8 of the Joyce Center, which is to the west of Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of items the food bank is looking for: