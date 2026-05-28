University of Notre Dame releases external investigation report

The University of Notre Dame today released the findings of an external investigation conducted by Helen Cantwell, a partner at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and a former prosecutor in a district attorney’s sex crimes unit, into allegations of sexual abuse against Rev. Thomas King, C.S.C., a former rector of Zahm Hall.

The investigation, which was initiated last fall at the request of University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., and Board Chair John Veihmeyer, found instances of sexual abuse and a predatory pattern of behavior by Father King during his tenure at Notre Dame in the 1980-1997 period and while teaching at Holy Cross College. The investigation also identified instances of sexual abuse by Rev. David Porterfield, C.S.C. The report includes recommendations for strengthening the University’s approach to preventing and responding to any future misconduct.

In a joint statement to the University community, Veihmeyer and Father Dowd expressed their sincere remorse to those who were harmed, apologized for what they have endured, and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to the safety and well-being of every person in the campus community.

“We are deeply disturbed by these findings and wish to extend our deepest apologies to the victims for what they endured,” the statement reads. “The conduct described in this report is antithetical to everything Notre Dame stands for and to the dignity and respect owed to every member of this community.”

The University is taking immediate action based on the report’s findings, including:

New Oversight Policy: Enacting a new policy governing the oversight and tracking of reports of sex-based misconduct or violence against students by any individuals who are in positions of trust at the University.

Enhanced Information Sharing and Tracking: Establishing a new joint process with the Congregation of Holy Cross for sharing information about reports, received by either the University or the Congregation, of misconduct by priests and religious of the Congregation.

Educational Programming: Reaffirming a robust commitment to reporting transparency, educational programs, and support systems for survivors. Expanding educational programming delivered to the community annually on sex-based misconduct and violence prevention, reporting, and response.

Enhanced Reporting: Requiring regular reports to the Board of Trustees on the handling of all reports of sexual misconduct.

The full text of the Debevoise & Plimpton report is available here, and the complete statement from University leadership and information on available resources is below.

The full statement from Board Chair John Veihmeyer and President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., follows below:

Dear Members of the Notre Dame community,

Last fall, at our request, the University’s Board of Trustees commissioned an external investigation of allegations that Rev. Thomas King, C.S.C., engaged in sexual misconduct and abuse while rector of Zahm Hall, where he served from 1980 to 1997. We write to share the findings of that investigation with you and the next steps the University will take in response, intended to support victims and uphold the sacred values that Notre Dame strives to live by every day.

Reflecting the seriousness of this matter, the Board retained Helen Cantwell, a partner at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and a former prosecutor in a district attorney’s sex crimes unit, who has deep experience with investigations of this nature. She and her team have spent the past nine months conducting a thorough review of the allegations.

The investigation found that Fr. King committed sexual abuse and engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior both during his tenure as rector of Zahm Hall and while teaching at Holy Cross College. The report also describes other instances of sexual abuse, including those committed by another priest, Rev. David Porterfield, C.S.C. A copy of their full report can be found here.

We are deeply disturbed by these findings and wish to extend our deepest apologies to the victims for what they endured. The conduct described in this report is antithetical to everything Notre Dame stands for and to the dignity and respect owed to every member of this community.

The investigation included over 100 interviews, and we are grateful to those survivors who had the courage to share their painful stories. We also thank those who provided supporting information.

The University is committed to supporting all who have been affected and assisting them in their healing. For that reason, we are announcing the creation of a Counseling Support Program for therapy and mental health services for former students who experienced sexual abuse or misconduct in the circumstances described in the report. A comprehensive set of Frequently Asked Questions describing the Program, the intake process, covered services, and privacy protections is available here.

We also want to reinforce our commitment to the safety and well-being of the current and future Notre Dame community. The Office of Institutional Equity’s website provides a comprehensive list of the University’s initiatives and resources aimed at sexual misconduct education, prevention, reporting, and response.

While the University has taken important steps over the past 25 years to strengthen our policies and practices, we must be tireless in our efforts to prevent, investigate, and respond to sexual abuse and misconduct. In light of the investigation’s findings, the University is taking the following additional steps with the full endorsement of the Board of Trustees:

We have established a new policy governing the oversight and tracking of reports of sex-based misconduct or violence against students by any individuals who are in positions of trust at Notre Dame. The policy provides for accountability to the Board of Trustees and University leadership on the management of such reports. This new policy will advance clear internal communication and appropriate documentation of any misconduct institution-wide.

As Notre Dame's founding order, the Congregation of Holy Cross is critical to the University's history and future, as are the many faithful and generous Holy Cross priests and brothers who have served and continue to serve the University. We are jointly committed to preventing the misconduct described in the report. Toward that end, the University and the Congregation of Holy Cross have formalized a new process for promptly sharing information about reports, received by either the University or Congregation, of misconduct by priests and religious of the Congregation who are or were employed at the University and the resolution of such reports. When a report concerns clergy of another religious organization, such as a diocese, religious order, or other religious group, the University will share appropriate information about the report with that other organization. These steps are in addition to the University’s commitment to notifying relevant law enforcement agencies of reported misconduct in accordance with the law.

The University will expand the scope and frequency of educational programming delivered to the community annually on sex-based misconduct and violence prevention, reporting, and response, beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year.

University leadership will provide an annual report to the Board of Trustees on the handling of any complaints the University received of sex-based misconduct or violence by a member of the Notre Dame community against another member of this community, and on its educational programming associated with sex-based misconduct and violence prevention, reporting, and response.

As a community, we must confront our deep sorrow and pain and redouble our efforts to become the Notre Dame we seek to be. We also acknowledge that our work on these efforts must be ongoing and evolving.

We know that hearing about these cases may be especially disturbing to members of this community who themselves may have been impacted by sexual misconduct. If you are a current student in need of support, please contact the University Counseling Center (UCC) at 574-631-7336 or you can utilize TimelyCare if you are out of state. If you are a faculty or staff member, please contact the Employee Assistance Program at 1-888-293-3740. You can also find a comprehensive list of resources, including confidential advocates and reporting options, at https://equity.nd.edu/resources/.

We want to assure you of Notre Dame’s unwavering commitment to the dignity and flourishing of every person in our campus community. In the coming weeks, Campus Ministry and the Office of the President will host opportunities for prayer and communal reflection, seeking healing for survivors and the grace to move forward together. We ask for your continued prayers for those who have suffered, for their families, and for our University, that we may always be a place of light and truth.



In Notre Dame,

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

President, University of Notre Dame

John Veihmeyer

Chair, University of Notre Dame Board of Trustees

About the University of Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame is a private Catholic research university located adjacent to South Bend, Indiana. Founded in 1842 by Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., it is consistently ranked among the nation’s leading institutions of higher learning.