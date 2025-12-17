University of Notre Dame, Parkview Health and 1842 Fund partner to co-create startups addressing rural health challenges

The University of Notre Dame, Parkview Health and the 1842 Fund (powered by Alloy Partners) announced a collaboration to co-create new digital health startups focused on addressing critical challenges faced by rural communities. The initiative aims to launch up to two venture-backed startups in 2026, with a significant initial investment from the 1842 Fund for each startup.

This partnership builds on Notre Dame’s R.I.S.E. (Responsible, Inclusive, Safe and Ethical) AI Conference and Health AI Forum, hosted by the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society and the Health Data Exploration & Analytics Lab (HEAL), which explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and rural health in October.

“Notre Dame’s mission calls us to address society’s most pressing challenges, and improving rural health is certainly among them,” said Jeffrey F. Rhoads, the John and Catherine Martin Family Vice President for Research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame. “The R.I.S.E. AI Conference brought together researchers, clinicians, community leaders and entrepreneurs to identify real problems and explore innovative solutions. This partnership with Parkview Health and the 1842 Fund creates a powerful pathway to transform those insights into actionable ventures that can create lasting impact in rural communities across Indiana and beyond.”

Rural communities face unique health care challenges, including provider shortages, longer travel distances to care and higher rates of chronic disease. This collaboration aims to develop AI-enabled solutions that can help bridge these gaps and improve health outcomes.

“Parkview Health has a long-standing commitment to improving health and inspiring well-being across Indiana, including the rural communities we serve,” said Dr. Sarah GiaQuinta, senior vice president of community impact at Parkview Health. “This partnership with the 1842 Fund represents an innovative approach to addressing health care access and outcomes in rural areas. By combining our deep clinical expertise and understanding of community needs with Notre Dame’s research capabilities and the 1842 Fund’s venture-building model, we can develop scalable solutions that make a real difference for patients in underserved areas.”

The 1842 Fund is an inception, pre-seed and seed venture capital fund anchored by the University of Notre Dame and managed by Alloy Partners. The 1842 Fund co-creates and funds new startups through the 1842 Studio, a venture studio that works closely with Notre Dame faculty and researchers as well as industry partners such as Parkview Health to build mission-driven companies from the ground up.

“The 1842 Fund exists to create and fund startups that align with Notre Dame’s mission while generating meaningful impact in communities,” said Mike Joslin, partner at the 1842 Fund and director at Alloy Partners. “Parkview Health is an ideal partner for this work. They bring both deep clinical expertise and a genuine commitment to serving the rural community. By working together, we can build ventures that are not only commercially viable, but also serve as a force for good.”

Alloy Partners, the Indianapolis-based venture builder that operates the 1842 Fund and 1842 Studio, has co-created more than 35 companies and seven venture studios, with a deep background in health care and digital health. The 1842 Fund has invested in three health-related startups, and the Alloy portfolio includes 12 companies launched in the health care or life sciences areas.

“Rural health challenges require innovative thinking and collaborative approaches,” GiaQuinta added. “We’re excited to work alongside Notre Dame’s researchers and the 1842 Studio team to develop solutions that can scale and create meaningful change for the patients and communities we serve.”

Contact

Brandi Wampler at Notre Dame, brandiwampler@nd.edu

Kaitlyn Hughes at Parkview Health, kaitlyn.hughes@parkview.com

PANBlast for Alloy Partners / 1842 Fund, alloypartners@panblastpr.com

Originally published by Notre Dame News at ideacenter.nd.edu on .