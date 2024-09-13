University of Notre Dame makes historic investment in affordability and access

Pathways to ND

The University of Notre Dame announced a historic expansion to its affordability and accessibility initiatives, becoming the first highly selective faith-based university in the United States to be need-blind for all students, both domestic and international. Notre Dame’s 18th President, Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., made this announcement during his address at his Inauguration Ceremony on Friday. In charting a course for Notre Dame, Father Dowd articulated the University’s unwavering commitment as the world’s leading Catholic research university to ensuring that a Notre Dame education should be affordable for all students.

Representing a historic financial aid commitment, Pathways to Notre Dame includes two significant initiatives: a new no-loan policy for undergraduate students, ensuring middle- and low-income families who are admitted will be able to afford attendance, and an expansion of its need-blind policy — an institutional commitment to not consider a student’s financial circumstances when deciding whether to admit them — to include both domestic and international students. Notre Dame is now one of only nine highly selective colleges and universities that have a need-blind admissions policy for all students.

“We want an undergraduate student body that reflects the rich diversity of the Catholic community in and beyond the United States, which requires a Notre Dame education be both accessible and affordable,” Father Dowd said. “We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary generosity of those benefactors who have made it possible for us to take this important next step in ensuring that every student who is admitted will have the opportunity to attend the University, no matter their financial circumstances or where in the world they call home.”

“The University has throughout its history been committed to welcoming students from all walks of life and providing them with a distinctive Notre Dame education, one that seeks to educate the mind as well as the heart,” John B. Veihmeyer, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the University is able to carry forward this proud tradition in important new ways, welcoming students from across the U.S. and around the globe and creating an even more vibrant learning environment for all.”

Effective immediately, Notre Dame will not consider the financial situation of students or their families, domestic or international, in the application for admission. Student loans will not be a component of the financial aid offer for full-time first-year and transfer undergraduate students entering fall 2025; instead, that need will be met with gift aid. While Notre Dame will not include loans in financial aid packages, families may still elect to take out federal student or private loans.

“Pathways to Notre Dame reflects Notre Dame’s commitment to attracting students who seek academic excellence and have the desire, curiosity and zeal that is at the heart of a Notre Dame education,” Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment Micki Kidder said. “These initiatives will remove barriers for talented and faith-filled students to flourish here, regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.”

“At Notre Dame, we are called to be seekers of truth, sustainers of hope and builders of bridges,” Father Dowd said. “By extending and expanding the opportunities we are able to offer students, we seek to prepare the next generation of capable, compassionate, ethical leaders for our communities, our nation and the world.”

Contact: Sue Ryan, executive director of media relations, 574-631-7916, sue.ryan@nd.edu