University of Notre Dame, Levy announce renewal of hospitality partnership through 2036

Notre Dame Stadium (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame today announced it has renewed its partnership with Levy, the Chicago-based leader in sports and entertainment hospitality, to continue elevating the food, beverage, and guest experience across the University’s iconic athletic venues.

The result of a highly competitive RFP process, the renewal extends a fruitful 10-year relationship that began in 2016, when Levy first began overseeing concessions and premium dining across the campus including at Notre Dame Stadium, Compton Family Ice Arena, and Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Under the new agreement, Levy will continue to manage all aspects of hospitality, including general concessions and premium seating, ensuring a seamless and high-quality experience for guests of the Fighting Irish.

“At Notre Dame, we strive for excellence in every aspect of our guest experience, and our hospitality program is no exception,” said Shannon Cullinan, Notre Dame’s executive vice president. “Over the past decade, Levy has been more than just a service provider to the University. They are a true partner who understands our mission and shares our commitment to delivering world-class service.”

A hallmark of Levy’s trend-setting partnership with Notre Dame has been its industry-leading focus on sustainability and community support. Since 2017, the partnership has worked closely with the local nonprofit Cultivate Food Rescue to reduce food waste. By "rescuing" prepared but unserved food from the stadium, the program has provided thousands of nutritious meals to local food pantries and supported job-training programs for at-risk youth and adults in Northern Indiana. This initiative remains a cornerstone of the University’s broader sustainability strategy.

Moving forward, the partnership known for culinary innovation, enhanced service and community impact will place an even greater emphasis on local sourcing. Levy will continue to prioritize regional vendors and suppliers, bringing the authentic flavors of the South Bend-Elkhart region to the global stage of Notre Dame game days while supporting the local economy.

“The spirit and traditions of Notre Dame are cherished cornerstones of collegiate athletics, and it has been a profound honor to serve this community for the last 10 years,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “Notre Dame marked our entry into the collegiate sports landscape and set our company on a decade-long path to national leadership in the hospitality field. Extending this partnership gives us the shared opportunity to further advance the guest experience while deepening our impact through local sourcing and world-class hospitality.”