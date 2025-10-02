University of Notre Dame joins the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady and founder of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, speaks at a Sept. 24 event welcoming the University of Notre Dame and four other organizations into the coalition.

The University of Notre Dame has joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies after signing a memorandum of cooperation, formalized Sept. 24, at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York City. Notre Dame joined four other American institutions that were also publicly welcomed to the coalition at this event: Arizona State University, Columbia University, Manor College and the Shevchenko Scientific Society.

Founded in 2024, the coalition aims to “unite the efforts of universities and research institutions from around the world to better understand Ukraine and develop Ukrainian studies.”

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady and founder of the coalition, described the 20-member organization as “a real, living network. It is a space of trust and dialogue.” During her remarks at the event, Zelenska went on to say, “We are creating opportunities for the study of Ukraine worldwide in all its dimensions — not only history and culture, but also digital innovation, resilience and the experience of a society defending its freedom.”



Clemens Sedmak pictured with Olga Budnyk, advisor-commissioner to the president of Ukraine on the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports.

Clemens Sedmak, professor of social ethics at the Keough School of Global Affairs and director of the Keough School’s Nanovic Institute for European Studies, and Rory Finnin, professor of Ukrainian studies at the University of Cambridge and visiting professor at Notre Dame for the 2025-26 academic year, attended the formal meeting and accompanying panel event. As part of the panel, Finnin served as a featured speaker, discussing the importance and urgency of establishing Ukrainian studies programs and underscoring the many ways universities (and the world) can learn from Ukraine. Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization, served as the signatory from Notre Dame.

The partnership will involve the promotion and exchange of experience, resources and ideas to strengthen the academic environment surrounding Ukrainian studies across the University. It will promote cooperation to deepen mutual understanding and promote Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar studies.

Rory Finnin, professor of Ukrainian studies at the University of Cambridge and 2025-26 visiting professor at Notre Dame, speaks on a panel at the event. Representatives from the five institutions that joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies on Sept. 24.

A critical component of these efforts will be the Ukrainian Studies Hub initiative, inaugurated by the Nanovic Institute in March at a global conference titled “Revolutions of Hope: Resilience and Recovery in Ukraine.” Full details and reflections on this conference are available in the institute’s 2024-25 Year in Review.

Speaking on behalf of the Nanovic Institute, Sedmak said, “We are particularly excited to see the further collaboration that will be generated by becoming part of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, which is a key part of our mission to support and enhance the level of scholarship about Ukraine — learning with and from our Ukrainian partners — across campus and around the world.”

Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization at Notre Dame.

Another important initiative is the ongoing joint research cooperation between Notre Dame and Ukrainian Catholic University, supported by grant programs through both the Nanovic Institute and Notre Dame Global.

Pippenger said, “Notre Dame is honored to join the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, standing alongside colleagues from around the world in a shared commitment to advancing scholarship that deepens our understanding of Ukraine. This partnership reflects our commitment to be a force for good by strengthening dialogue, resilience and global solidarity.”

More information and photos of the signing in New York can be found in the article by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Originally published by Keith Sayer at nanovic.nd.edu on .

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu