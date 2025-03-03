Two Notre Dame seniors, four alumni named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Main Building and Dome (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Six students and alumni of the University of Notre Dame have earned spots on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2025. The annual list, launched in 2011, honors trailblazing entrepreneurs, innovators and creators under the age of 30.

The list includes Notre Dame seniors Zachary Brown and Liam Redmond as well as four alumni: Royce Branning, Kevin Mekulu, Krystal McLeod, and Brandon Wimbush.

Zachary Brown and Liam Redmond

Brown and Redmond were recognized in the Youngest and Transportation & Mobility categories for co-founding Yelo, an innovative social ride network that aims to revolutionize how students connect and travel.

The idea for Yelo originated in Notre Dame’s South Dining Hall, where Brown and Redmond discussed the need for a more affordable and student-friendly way to match for rides around town. Brown, a computer science major in the College of Engineering, focused on the platform’s technical development, while Redmond, a neuroscience and behavior major in the College of Arts & Letters, crafted the innovative business model. Yelo allows student drivers to keep 100 percent of their fares while riders benefit from lower costs and the added security of traveling with fellow students.

Yelo officially launched in 2023 and generated $20,000 in revenue within its first month. It quickly became a popular service on Notre Dame’s campus, with more than 40 percent of students using the app during the 2023–24 academic year. This year, Yelo will expand to several additional universities, bringing its unique, student-driven platform to a broader audience.

The IDEA Center, the University’s commercialization hub, played a pivotal role in developing Yelo from an initial concept into a growing company.

“The IDEA Center was a game-changer,” said Redmond. “When we walked in as freshmen, we had no idea how to build a company. With the guidance of our coach, John Henry, and programs like Race to Revenue, we transformed Yelo into what it is today.”

The duo launched Yelo’s pilot program during their sophomore year and debuted the app on the Apple App Store in 2023. Brown and Redmond credit the Notre Dame community for providing invaluable support and feedback.

“Launching Yelo here has been incredible,” said Redmond. “The feedback from friends, classmates, and even casual conversations on campus has helped us refine and improve the app. We’ve been able to ask, ‘How was your ride last night?’ and incorporate what we’ve learned directly into Yelo.”

The Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition came as a surprise for the pair, who view it as both a significant milestone and a call to action.

“We’re honored to be included,” said Redmond. “It’s a validation of the work we’ve done so far and a reminder of the potential impact we can have. But for now, it’s heads down as we prepare for our expansion and the opportunity to bring Yelo to new campuses.”

Royce Branning

Royce Branning, who earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Notre Dame in 2018, was included in the social media category alongside co-founder Oliver Hill for their app Clearspace. Backed by the well-known startup accelerator Y Combinator, Clearspace was recently valued at $20 million. Branning, who launched his first company with his brother at age 15, pointed out the irony that their "app to help people spend less time on social media was chosen to represent innovation in social media." He said the app is part of "a digital wellbeing groundswell."

Clearspace intercepts opens of social media apps and requires users to do something — breathing exercises, pushups or squats, for example — in order to continue. The app has already helped hundreds of thousands of people build better phone habits and has saved them millions of hours of unwanted screen time.

Kevin Mekulu

Kevin Mekulu, who earned his master of science degree in applied and computational mathematics and statistics from Notre Dame in 2018, was included in the healthcare category for his innovative technology DementiAnalytics. The technology utilizes smart devices and is capable of generating a cognitive assessment of a patient in under five minutes based on a patient’s speech, eye tracking and vitals.

Mekulu said, "Notre Dame instilled in me the drive to pursue purpose-driven innovation. The growing global impact of Alzheimer's disease, particularly in senior living communities, highlights the critical need for early detection solutions. I'm honored to represent the Fighting Irish community alongside my fellow alumni as we work to address this pressing health care challenge."

Krystal McLeod

Krystal McLeod, who earned her juris doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School in 2021, was included in the education category for her work as director of New York University's Center on Violence and Recovery. Since joining the center, McLeod has raised $2.8 million, including $2 million from the Department of Justice and Office on Violence Against Women.

McLeod said, “I am deeply humbled by this recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30. True leadership is not about status or accolades, but about serving others with compassion and wisdom. My journey has been guided by the belief that justice is not just about repairing harm, but about restoring our shared humanity. Notre Dame nurtured in me a deep commitment to this path, and I carry forward its mission of love, peace and transformation. May this honor serve as a reminder that when we work for the healing of others, we heal ourselves and the world.”

Brandon Wimbush (‘19)

Brandon Wimbush, known for his performance as the quarterback for the Fighting Irish in the 2017 and 2018 football seasons, earned his bachelor of arts in accountancy from Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. Wimbush was included in the sports category for his role in co-founding MOGL. MOGL is a marketplace that helps businesses connect with college athletes to form name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing deals. Wimbush recently shifted to an advisory role at MOGL to focus on Duael Track, a televised running competition that hosts head-to-head races in a tournament-style format.

"Though it’s an honor to have my name listed on the Forbes 30 under 30, I genuinely wish it was a list of all the people who helped me get to this point," Wimbush said. "I clearly didn’t build MOGL alone, and if not for my fellow Domer Ayden Syal (‘17), this award may not have been achievable at all. So a grand shout out to him and our early investors and early partners — many of whom come from the Fighting Irish community.”

"We are deeply honored by Forbes's recognition of our exceptional alumni and students," said Karen Deak, interim executive director of the IDEA Center. "This distinction highlights the vibrant innovation ecosystem we are cultivating at the University — where groundbreaking ideas not only flourish but also become products and services that make a difference in our world."

The IDEA Center seeks to change students' lives through the discipline of entrepreneurship. To submit an idea — and receive assistance, resources and access to possible funding sources — please visit https://ideacenter.nd.edu/se/opportunities/disclose-an-invention/.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, 574-631-2632, brandiwampler@nd.edu

Originally published by Brett Beasley at research.nd.edu on .