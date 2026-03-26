Two Notre Dame engineers elected as fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science

On Thursday, March 26, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) announced its class of 2025 AAAS Fellows, including two faculty from the University of Notre Dame’s College of Engineering.

(Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

The 2025 class comprises nearly 500 scientists, engineers and innovators across two dozen disciplines including anthropology, astronomy, biological sciences, chemistry, engineering and physics. AAAS is one of the world’s largest general scientific societies and publisher of the Science family of journals.

“It is wonderful to see these scholar-teachers receive this well-deserved recognition,” said John. T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost and Francis A. McAnaney Professor of History. “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of our distinguished colleagues whose scientific contributions help advance Notre Dame as a leading global Catholic research university.”

Notre Dame faculty elected to the 2025 class of AAAS Fellows include:

Danny Chen is a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Chen is being recognized for his contributions to the field of computational bioscience with a particular focus on his work to improve biomedical imaging. However, his research interests span a number of other areas including machine learning, computational geometry, algorithms, data mining and parallel and distributed computing. Chen holds eight U.S. patents in computer science, engineering and biomedical technologies and has authored more than 500 journal articles, conference papers and book chapters.

Professor Joshua Shrout (Photo by Wes Evard/College of Engineering)

Joshua Shrout is a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences and has a concurrent appointment in the Department of Biological Sciences. Shrout studies the behavior of bacterial communities, which has implications for both human health and the natural environment. His research seeks to understand how bacteria sense and respond to nearby cues, coordinate gene expression and function as populations when growing on surfaces. Shrout was recognized for both his research contributions and the example he is setting for the next generation of interdisciplinary scientists.

“From developing algorithms that enhance life-saving medical imaging to uncovering the mechanisms at work in microbial biofilms, Professors Chen and Shrout demonstrate the ways in which engineering can make significant contributions to improving public health,” said Patricia J. Culligan, the Matthew H. McCloskey Dean of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame and a class of 2023 AAAS Fellow.

Becoming a fellow of AAAS is a lifetime honor that recognizes members’ efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications in service to society. It is among the most distinct honors within the scientific community.

AAAS launched its lifetime fellowship recognition in 1874, about 25 years after the association was founded. This first cohort included Rev. Joseph Celestine Basile Carrier, C.S.C., who in 1865 became the first director of the newly established College of Science at the University of Notre Dame.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, brandiwampler@nd.edu, 574-631-2632