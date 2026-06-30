Tracy Weber appointed vice president and chief information officer at Notre Dame

Tracy Weber, vice president and chief information officer

Tracy Weber has been appointed vice president and chief information officer at the University of Notre Dame, effective July 1, following an extensive national search. She will lead the Office of Information Technology (OIT), one of higher education’s most respected and forward-looking IT organizations, and play a key role in defining how technology can contribute to the aspirations the University articulated in “Notre Dame 2033: A Strategic Framework.”

“Tracy is a dynamic and visionary leader with 30 years of broad experience in information technology who is highly regarded both nationally and across campus,” said Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan. “She is deeply committed to our teaching and research mission and embodies Notre Dame’s commitment to be a force for good. Tracy’s exceptional leadership, strategic insight and institutional knowledge are invaluable and make her the ideal person to lead OIT and help to advance the University’s information technology strategy in a time of dramatic change.”

Weber succeeds Jane Livingston, who will step away from her role June 30 to spend the coming year in Rome with her husband, Bert Lott, a teaching professor in the Department of Classics at Notre Dame, as he serves as professor-in-charge of the Intercollegiate Center for Classical Studies.

In her 23 years serving the University, Weber has advanced through several leadership roles spanning many areas of OIT, including applications development, enterprise content management, platform services, collaborative IT services and community IT experience.

Weber is widely admired as a collaborative leader and has been called upon to drive many of Notre Dame’s most significant initiatives. She led the IT response during COVID, represented OIT on the University’s 10-year strategic planning committee and guided the enterprise resource planning system transformation assessment. Most recently, she was asked to lead the team responsible for formulating Notre Dame’s institutional strategy in response to the rapidly evolving security threat landscape.

“The opportunity to lead information technology at Notre Dame, the place that shaped me as an undergraduate, where I’ve built my career and where I will continue to work with exceptional people, is a tremendous honor,” Weber said. “As we navigate rapid technology transformation, we face exciting opportunities that require thoughtful stewardship and strategic decision-making. I am deeply grateful to Jane Livingston for her impactful leadership of OIT over the past five years. I am humbled by the trust placed in me and energized by what we will accomplish together in service of the University’s mission.”

A 1996 graduate of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and economics, Weber earned her Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration degree from the University in 2019. She returned to Notre Dame in 2003 following a successful tenure at Accenture, where she worked on client-facing technology engagements.

Weber has strong ties within the community, serving in roles with Everwise Credit Union and Cultivate Food Rescue. She currently serves as vice chair of the Cultivate Food Rescue board and will assume the role of board chair this July.

Weber and her husband, Lou, a 1995 Notre Dame alumnus, are proud parents to four sons.