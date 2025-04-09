The Shirt 2025 to be unveiled April 11 at Notre Dame

Students cheer excitedly during a Notre Dame football game in September 2024. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The Shirt Project will unveil The Shirt 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Friday (April 11) on the library lawn at the University of Notre Dame. In the event of rain, the event will take place at 5 p.m. at Hagerty café, on the ground floor of Duncan Student Center.

This year’s celebration will include performances from various student groups, including the marching band, glee club, cheerleading team and dance groups, among others.

Immediately afterward, The Shirt 2025 will be available for purchase on the library lawn, at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore locations (campus and Eddy Street Commons) and online.

For those unable to attend the celebration inperson, it will be livestreamed on The Shirt Project’s YouTube Channel. News and updates will also be posted to The Shirt Project’s Instagram account.

Proceeds from all sales of The Shirt go directly to The Shirt Charity Fund, which assists students with unexpected medical expenses; student clubs and organizations; and the Office of Student Enrichment, which offers programming and resources to students with limited incomes, aiding them in having a successful Notre Dame student experience.

More than 3.5 million shirts have been sold since the project’s inception 36 years ago, making it the largest student-run fundraiser at Notre Dame.

For more information, visit theshirt.nd.edu.