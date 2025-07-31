Institute for Educational Initiatives launches free math app to strengthen students’ understanding of numbers and operations

Photo by Matt Cashore / University of Notre Dame

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame’s Institute for Educational Initiatives have launched the Number Sense Assessment, a free, research-based math app now available to educators nationwide. The app helps teachers in grades three and up quickly identify gaps in student understanding and strengthen instruction in core math concepts.

Backed by a grant from the National Science Foundation and developed in collaboration with the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society, the assessment has already been used in more than 25 schools, reaching over 2,000 students. It is also being implemented in ACE Teaching Fellows partner schools and through Tutor-ND.

The app reflects years of research on mathematical cognition and offers an easy, practical way for teachers to boost math understanding — right from their classrooms.

Patrick Kirkland

“The teachers and math educators we work with all tell us how important developing their students’ number sense is. However, they haven’t been able to efficiently see if their students are making any progress towards that goal,” said Patrick Kirkland, assistant professor of the practice in the Institute for Educational Initiatives and lead developer of the app. “The Number Sense Assessment addresses that gap — and gives educators actionable insights, at no cost, without adding to their already full plates.”

Designed for real-world use, the app takes just 10 minutes to administer and provides immediate feedback. It presents students in third grade and up with mental math tasks that measure not just computational skills, but deep conceptual understanding and flexibility with rational numbers and operations. Teachers receive easy-to-read reports highlighting student strengths, misconceptions, and next steps — along with access to research-backed instructional resources.

A recent article from The Hechinger Report (“The Building Blocks of Math That Students Need to Excel”) underscores the growing importance of number sense in setting students up for long-term success in math.

Nitesh Chawla

“We’re proud to support this collaboration, which brings together interdisciplinary research and real classroom impact,” said Nitesh Chawla, founding director of the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society. “The Number Sense Assessment app reflects how data-informed tools can empower educators and expand opportunity, especially for students who may otherwise struggle in silence.”

Whether used at the beginning of the year, mid-semester or as part of summer learning, the app helps teachers tailor instruction to student needs with minimal onboarding, no extra materials and zero cost.

Educators can email numbersense@nd.edu to request access to the free Number Sense Assessment app.

Contact: Carrie Gates, associate director of media relations, 574-993-9220, c.gates@nd.edu