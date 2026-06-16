Subscription required? Newspaper paywalls scatter most readers but provide surprising value

Vamsi Kanuri (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Paywalls are essential to the financial sustainability of news organizations, yet little is known about how readers respond when they encounter one. Do they subscribe, continue reading free content, look for ways around the paywall or leave the site altogether?

To answer these questions, researchers from the University of Notre Dame and Georgia Tech partnered with a major U.S. newspaper to analyze one year of user behavior data encompassing 209.2 million page views. Their study examined how readers reacted when confronted with a digital newspaper paywall.

The findings show that while most readers abandon a site after hitting a paywall, and many others search for work-arounds, paywalls still generate a meaningful increase in subscriptions. The research, conducted by Vamsi Kanuri, the Viola D. Hank Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, is forthcoming in MIS Quarterly under the title, “Please Subscribe to Continue Reading: An Empirical Analysis of Readers’ Responses to Newspaper Paywalls.”

“Readers who arrive directly at the newspaper’s website are far more likely to stay engaged after hitting the paywall, whether by logging in, exploring free content or attempting to bypass it, than readers who arrive through search engines or social media links,” Kanuri said. “And readers of opinion content stand out as the most likely to subscribe or work around the paywall.”

Kanuri and his Georgia Tech coauthors, Eric Overby and Adithya Pattabhiramaiah, tracked reader behavior at a highly detailed level by time stamping each page load to the millisecond and identifying when users encountered a paywall.

Their analysis revealed that 59.2 percent of readers leave the site immediately after reaching a paywall. Only about two out of every 1,000 readers subscribe on the spot. Many others stay on the site without paying. Approximately 18 percent shift to free content elsewhere on the site, about 13 percent click around in search of articles that are not behind the paywall and about one in 10 successfully bypasses the paywall.

At first glance, these low immediate subscription rates might suggest that paywalls are ineffective. However, the researchers found a much different story when they isolated the paywall’s causal effect.

“Hardly anyone pulls out their credit card the first time they encounter a paywall,” Kanuri explained. “But the paywall is a remarkably effective nudge. When we compared readers who encountered the paywall with nearly identical readers who did not, those who encountered it were 84 times more likely to subscribe.”

The research team had a unique opportunity to measure this causal impact because the partner newspaper varied its free article allowance between three and four articles during the study period. This variation allowed the researchers to compare otherwise similar readers who did and did not hit the paywall on their third premium article. Beyond the 84-fold increase in subscriptions, encountering the paywall also made readers 16 times more likely to log in to an existing account, which helps newspapers understand their readers’ interests.

The study further found that 81 percent of successful bypasses involve readers quickly reopening the blocked article with a fresh browser identity, most likely by switching to private browsing mode or clearing their cookies. These simple work-arounds were far more common than technical methods such as disabling JavaScript or switching devices, suggesting that users rely on easy tactics more often than previously believed.

The findings offer practical guidance for publishers. Organizations can address paywall evasion by either blocking repeat bypass attempts or targeting these readers with tailored subscription offers. The study also found that opinion readers subscribe at nearly twice the rate of readers of national news, and local coverage also converts readers at above-average rates, highlighting the value of investing in distinctive opinion journalism and local reporting.

In addition, cultivating direct relationships with readers is critical, as visitors who navigate directly to a news site are far less likely to abandon it after hitting a paywall, and far more likely to keep engaging with the newspaper’s content, than those arriving through search engines or social media.

“These tactics can meaningfully bolster digital subscription revenue,” Kanuri said, “which is critical for sustaining public interest journalism as newspaper business models evolve.”

Contact: Vamsi Kanuri, 574-631-2399, vkanuri@nd.edu