Storm the Stadium 2020 set for April 25

The University of Notre Dame Office of Military and Veterans Affairs will host the third annual Storm the Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon April 25 (Saturday) at Notre Dame Stadium, with proceeds benefiting the University’s military and veteran students.

Storm the Stadium is a stair-climbing event up, down and around Notre Dame Stadium along three distinct courses:

• A long course consisting of 3,185 steps around the lower and upper bowls of the stadium.

• A short course consisting of 1,579 steps around the upper bowl of the stadium.

• A flat, accessible walking course around a 0.65-mile loop between the lower and upper bowls of the stadium.

The event also features an on-field Family Fun Zone with inflatables and games for children ages 13 and younger.

New this year, climbers will be released in waves based on pace — racing/running climbers first, followed by steady climbers and then walking climbers — and have more space on the field, and all long and short course climbers will be timed, with awards for the top finishers by age.

Once again, there will be rest stops and drink stations along the courses, and music will play during the event to keep climbers motivated.

Registration is the same for all three courses, $40, and includes an event T-shirt, finisher medal, free concessions and access to the field, Family Fun Zone and restrooms. Tickets for the Family Fun Zone are $5 each. “Honor signs” displaying a veteran or active service member’s name, picture and service details on the video board during the event are $10.

Climbers must be 14 or older to participate.

More than 1,700 people participated in last year’s event, with proceeds benefiting the Notre Dame Veterans Fund. There is room for as many as 2,150 climbers this year.

“Storm the Stadium honors the men and women who bravely served, and continue to serve, in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families, while also providing an opportunity for the whole family to participate in a fun, health-focused event,” said Laura Carlson, vice president and associate provost at Notre Dame. “We are proud to host this event and encourage participants to register today and begin their training programs.”

Established in 2017, the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs supports policies and programs that promote excellence in undergraduate, graduate and professional education and create a robust, inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for military and veteran students at Notre Dame.

For more information or to register for Storm the Stadium, visit stormthestadium.nd.edu.

