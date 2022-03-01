Statement: Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Women’s History Month

University Seal

“The observance of Women’s History Month each March is an opportunity to recognize the many contributions and achievements past and present of women on our campus, in our nation and around the world. This is especially important at Notre Dame this year as we reflect on and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the enrollment of undergraduate women at our University. It is also the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation that has played a significant role in the advances of women across society. I encourage all members of the Notre Dame community to take advantage of the many opportunities this month and throughout the year to recognize and celebrate women’s leadership.”