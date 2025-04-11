Statement on the sale of alcoholic beverages at Notre Dame basketball, football and hockey games

Notre Dame Stadium (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame released the following statement today regarding the expansion of alcohol sales at certain campus events and venues:

“The sale of alcoholic beverages at Notre Dame football, hockey and basketball games will expand to include both premium and general admission seating beginning with the 2025 football season. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase alcoholic beverages at concession stands inside Notre Dame Stadium, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center and Compton Family Ice Arena. This expansion will provide for a modern fan experience, consistent with other professional and collegiate stadiums and venues throughout the nation. Notre Dame is committed to promoting responsible consumption and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.”

Contact: Erin Blasko, associate director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu