Statement on national championship game from University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

(Photo by Michael Caterina/University of Notre Dame)

“On behalf of the University, I want to congratulate Ohio State University on their national championship. I would also like to express my profound gratitude to our Notre Dame football players, coaches, and staff for their incredible dedication and congratulate them on everything they have accomplished during this historic season. Special thanks to Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua and the Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman for their tremendous leadership. The entire Notre Dame community takes pride not only in this team’s achievements, but also in what this team stands for: faith, perseverance, selflessness, and a steadfast commitment to Notre Dame. Go Irish!”

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

President, University of Notre Dame