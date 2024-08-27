Statement on Freedom of Expression from University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

We live in polarized times, and we witness this in not only national forums, but also local communities. Regrettably, we occasionally see these tendencies manifested here in the Notre Dame community. It is timely to remind ourselves of the ideals we espouse and the community we strive to be.

Because Notre Dame is a university committed to the pursuit of truth through teaching, learning, inquiry, and dialogue, we are committed fully to the academic freedom of scholars to research and publish the results of their research and to teach in accord with their obligations and training. For the same reason, we are committed to students learning in accord with their obligations, vision, and interests.

We recognize that sometimes the views expressed by faculty, staff, and students may be disagreeable to others, or even make some members of our community uncomfortable. Some of the views expressed may not be in accord with the principles of Catholic teaching or the values of the University, even as we ensure that Catholic views are represented on campus. Our commitment to freedom of expression permits controversial opinions. Our Catholic mission demands that when we engage those who hold such views, we do so with respect and charity.

The right of free expression does not, of course, extend to speech that threatens violence or constitutes harassment against an individual or a group. Such expressions violate University values and policies and will not be tolerated. We are committed to taking all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of members of our community. In addition, compliance with Notre Dame’s policy regarding time, place, and manner for free expression is essential so that the work of the University—the teaching, learning, research, and intellectual exchange core to our mission—can continue even as we grapple with these important issues. I link here to our policy statement on these matters.

Distinct from threats and harassment are remarks that attack a dialogical opponent personally and show contempt. Such language seeks to vilify, rather than counter arguments; it tries to vanquish an opponent, rather than illumine the truth. Although such remarks do not foster dialogue in pursuit of truth, we do not, because of our commitment to freedom of expression, prohibit them or exclude those who make them. They are, however, corrosive of the culture of inquiry we seek to cultivate and certainly do not reflect the values at the core of Notre Dame’s mission.

While Notre Dame’s commitment to freedom of expression aligns with the celebrated principles first articulated by the University of Chicago, our Catholic mission calls us to do more. We should strive to combine a commitment to inquiry and dialogue in pursuit of truth with a commitment to show respect and charity toward those with whom we disagree. The most effective way to realize this ideal is not by silencing or excluding those who fail to live up to it, but by showing such respect in our own interactions and by calling others to do the same.

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.

August 26, 2024