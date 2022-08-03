Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the passing of US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

University Seal

“The University community deeply mourns the tragic passing of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski,” University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said. “She was always a gracious and welcoming supporter of Notre Dame students in Washington, D.C., and frequently invited our faculty to testify on issues before Congress.

“Congresswoman Walorski was also an advocate and supporter of key initiatives on campus, including the Notre Dame Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities and its important work of building evidence and data to strengthen anti-poverty intervention programs.

“We pray for her and the other accident victims and their families, including Jackie’s husband, Dean. May God welcome them into eternal rest and give comfort to those who grieve their loss.”