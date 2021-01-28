Statement from Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the 2021 virtual March for Life

University Seal

“For many years, it has been my honor to join with Notre Dame students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends at the annual March for Life. Though the march is virtual this year, let us continue our witness to the sanctity of every human life and reject in all its expressions what Pope Francis has called a ‘throwaway culture.’

“In addition to the many ways our University community has and will commemorate the annual March for Life, the University joins with all who strive to build a culture of life through the following expressions of prayer: