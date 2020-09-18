Statement by Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., President, University of Notre Dame

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is escorted by Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. during a tour of campus. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

“As we mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I recall fondly her standing-room-only appearance in the Joyce Center in 2016. Combining intellectual rigor with playfulness and candor, Justice Ginsburg discussed policy, politics and the struggle for women to find their rightful place in the administration of justice. It was a personal privilege for me to take her on a tour of campus and witness her kindness and courtesy to everyone she met.

“Upon the death of her close friend and ideological opposite, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Justice Ginsburg wrote a fitting epitaph for all who serve the law so well: ‘Toward the end of the opera Scalia/Ginsburg, tenor Scalia and soprano Ginsburg sing a duet: “We are different, we are one,” different in our interpretation of written texts, one in our reverence for the Constitution and the institution we serve.'”