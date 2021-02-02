Statement by Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

Pete Buttigieg teaches an undergraduate seminar, fall 2020. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

“On behalf of the University, I extend our sincere congratulations to Pete Buttigieg upon his confirmation today as our nation’s transportation secretary. He was a longtime and valued partner to Notre Dame as the mayor of South Bend, and more recently he has served as a generous resource to our students and faculty as a fellow in our Institute for Advanced Study. His intellect and commitment to public service will serve him and our country well as he takes on the many transportation-related challenges we face. He has our very best wishes.”