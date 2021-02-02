Statement by Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

  1. Home
by

Pete Buttigieg teaches an undergraduate seminar, fall 2020. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

“On behalf of the University, I extend our sincere congratulations to Pete Buttigieg upon his confirmation today as our nation’s transportation secretary. He was a longtime and valued partner to Notre Dame as the mayor of South Bend, and more recently he has served as a generous resource to our students and faculty as a fellow in our Institute for Advanced Study. His intellect and commitment to public service will serve him and our country well as he takes on the many transportation-related challenges we face. He has our very best wishes.”

