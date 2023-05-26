Sounds of Commencement 2023

The 2023 academic year culminates in one of the most distinctive events at the University of Notre Dame - Commencement in Notre Dame Stadium. Before the conferring of thousands of degrees, the inspired and meticulous work of thousands of University employees orchestrates an unmatched experience for the graduates and their families.

In this special episode, we take you behind the scenes to explore the sounds of the 178th Commencement Exercises: from the preparations to the ceremony to the celebration after.