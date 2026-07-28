School of Architecture to partner with City of Benton Harbor to guide riverfront redevelopment

Walsh Family Hall of Architecture (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

On Monday (Aug. 3), the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative, in partnership with the City of Benton Harbor, the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission and Cornerstone Alliance, will launch a community-driven planning process to create a shared vision for the St. Joseph Riverfront in Benton Harbor.

The partnership will begin with an invitation to residents, business owners and community stakeholders to participate in a series of listening sessions on Aug. 5, followed by a weeklong public urban planning session conducted by the Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative with public events on Aug. 17, 18 and 20. All events will start at 5:30 p.m. and be held at the Benton Harbor Urban Innovation Lab, 510 W. Main Street.

This process, known as a Dean’s Charrette, will result in a shared long-term vision for the riverfront as well as a regeneration plan for downtown, which will help guide future investments in housing, recreation, public spaces, connectivity and economic development.

"Our community’s waterfront represents our shared future — a future where neighbors come together to enjoy world-class public spaces, programming and recreation, where new housing and investment will flourish, and a place we can all be proud of for generations to come,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. “This process gives our community the opportunity to move from ideas to action, transforming vacant spaces into vibrant places.”

“This work will draw on Benton Harbor’s rich history and strong community to provide a plan to activate the riverfront and regenerate downtown by creating places of lasting value.”

Directed by Professor Marianne Cusato, the School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative will lead the planning and design process. Known for its collaborative "Think-and-Do Tank" approach, the initiative works alongside communities to develop practical, community-informed solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and local economies.

To date, the initiative has conducted nine charrettes in six cities across the region, including in South Bend, Elkhart and Gary, Indiana; and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Benton Harbor to facilitate a process that establishes a plan to offer actionable short-term recommendations which build toward a long-term vision for the city,” Cusato said. “This work will draw on Benton Harbor’s rich history and strong community to provide a plan to activate the riverfront and regenerate downtown by creating places of lasting value.”

The Riverview Drive corridor has long been identified as a redevelopment priority for the city, appearing in community planning efforts since the 1980s and in successive City of Benton Harbor Master Plans. This initiative, however, marks the first time the corridor will receive a dedicated action-focused plan supported by the necessary funding to move projects from vision to reality. It also builds upon previous plans, including the 2016 Twin Cities Harbor Vision and the 2020 Twin Cities Sustainable Small Harbors Plan.

Through these efforts, the Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative joins an ongoing partnership among the City of Benton Harbor, Cornerstone Alliance and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission. A 2023 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to address high-water infrastructure challenges laid the groundwork for this phase, which will focus on resilient infrastructure, improved public access to the waterfront, stronger pedestrian connections and long-term flood resilience.

"Combined with the recently announced BUILD Grant, this planning effort creates an important foundation for Benton Harbor’s riverfront," said Andrew Haan, senior vice president of Cornerstone Alliance. "The community's ideas will drive this vision. By bringing together residents, local partners and technical expertise, we have an opportunity to create a riverfront that is welcoming, resilient and positioned to support future housing, investment and economic opportunity."

The project also includes a complementary downtown Benton Harbor master planning effort that will identify redevelopment opportunities for key sites while developing strategies for activation, beautification and long-term place management.

Everyone who lives, works or invests in Benton Harbor and the surrounding area is encouraged to participate.