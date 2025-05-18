Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.: Charge to Class of 2025

(Remarks as prepared)

We have heard many speeches today — and I do not have much more to add.

But as we close this ceremony — this chapter in your Notre Dame story — and as is tradition, allow me to offer you graduates some parting thoughts: Never forget that your charge as a Notre Dame graduate is to be a force for good in the world.

And as you go out into the world — leaving this campus, and your comfort zones — to build your family lives and spiritual lives, your careers and communities, I hope you will rely on the moral, intellectual, and ethical foundation you’ve cultivated here, and that throughout your lives, you will walk alongside the friends that you’ve made here.

Last year, when a number of us had the privilege of meeting with the late Pope Francis, he asked us to continue to ensure that Notre Dame always educates the whole person in a way that integrates head, heart, and hands.

So in that spirit, as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, wherever you go, whatever you go on to do:

Lead with your heads — using all the knowledge you gained here, and all that you will acquire in the future — and continue to pursue truth;

Be generous with your hearts — always remembering the dignity of others, and looking for the mysterious presence of God in each person along your life’s journey.

And extend your hands — giving of your time and your talent in service of others, reaching beyond your comfort zones to provide comfort, and building bridges that inspire healing and hope.

As Adm. Grady said, “Always keep learning, always keep striving for better, and remember what you owe each other.”

Class of 2025, you will always be my first graduating class as president, and you hold a special place in my heart. I spoke last night at Mass about the importance of staying connected. So, let us stay connected to each other in prayer. You will certainly be in my prayers. And, I look forward to seeing you again, and learning how you have shared your gifts and blessings with the world.

There are many challenges in our world today, but there is much reason for hope. Indeed, I find reason for hope when I look out and see all of you.

It seems fitting to conclude with the words of Pope Leo, as this moment in your lives aligns with this historic moment in the life of the Church with the election of the first American pope:

“God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! We are all in God’s hands. Therefore, without fear, united hand-in-hand with God and each other — let us go forward.”

Graduates, may God bless you all in the days, months and years ahead. Go forth, knowing that you always have a home here at Notre Dame.