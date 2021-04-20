Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the Chauvin verdict

University Seal

“We welcome the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. The appalling cruelty depicted in the video of Mr. Floyd’s death along with the terrible legacy of the treatment of Black men and women in police custody led many to hope for a reckoning in this case, and we believe justice was done. May this verdict be a first step on a road to police reform and a renewed battle against racism and bigotry anywhere and in any form.

“We pray for the eternal rest of George Floyd, and for his family and loved ones. We pray too for all police officers, the vast majority of whom serve the public professionally and compassionately.”