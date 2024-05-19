Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.: Charge to Class of 2024

Class of 2024, you will always have a special place in my heart because of what we have gone through together during the pandemic. You will do great things, and be a powerful force for good.

I am also sure that there may also be challenges, frustrations, disappointments, and detours in your lives. Know that you are in our prayers here, and wherever you go, and whatever happens in your life, you will always have a home at Notre Dame to renew your heart and refresh your spirit.

And now it's my great pleasure to introduce some special guests who will help us close out this celebration with their wonderful music. The High Kings are a world-renowned Irish folk group. We were delighted to see them perform in Dublin last August when Notre Dame played Navy, and so enjoyed their music that we invited them here to campus for this very special weekend. Please join me in welcoming the High Kings ---Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden and Paul O’Brien.