Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.: Charge to Class of 2022

We have recognized so many deserving people today, but have not yet recognized a group who is perhaps most deserving. Graduates, you would not be here if it were not for the support, care and love of your parents, guardians and families. They have many, many times applauded you. We need to recognize them. So graduates, I ask you to turn and applaud those without whom you would not be here: your parents and families.

Graduates, take what you have learned at Notre Dame and go forth and do good. Always be as generous as you can with your time, talent and your treasure. In your family life, your professional life and your spiritual life, every day of your life, never forget that your charge as Notre Dame graduates is to be a force for good.

One of my true joys as President is to meet alumni from Notre Dame all around the world and hear of their remarkable accomplishments and of their dedicated service. There will, I am sure, be successes and accomplishments for each of you and I look forward to meeting some day in the future and hearing about those remarkable accomplishments and your dedicated service.

I am sure there will also be challenges, difficulties and setbacks. Just know that always you are in our prayers here at Notre Dame. And know that wherever you go, and whatever happens, you will always have a home at Notre Dame.

God bless you all.