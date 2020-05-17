Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.: Benediction

Let us now bow our heads for a concluding prayer.

Lord, we thank you for this joyous day shining like a beacon of hope in an anxious, uncertain time.

As we celebrate these graduates, we thank you for the parents and families, the teachers and advisors, the rectors, staff and everyone who has brought them to this day.

Joined today by technology, we are still, sadly, far apart, but we ask you to keep us close as the Notre Dame family.

Keep us always mindful of those who are suffering, and show us how to care for them.

We ask most earnestly, Lord, for your abundant blessing on the graduates of 2020, whom we send forth today.

Guard and guide them, give them strength and perseverance, help them heal and enlighten a world badly in need.

Bless these graduates and all of us, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen