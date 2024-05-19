Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.: 2024 Citation for Hesburgh-Stephan Medal for John J. Brennan

When Notre Dame inaugurated the Hesburgh-Stephan Medal, it was to recognize members of our Board of Trustees for uncommon and exemplary contributions to the governance and mission of the University.

In 1967, University President Father Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C., and then Board Chair, Edmund A. Stephan, framed the legal structure under which Notre Dame shifted its governance model to a two-tiered model of a Board of Fellows and the full Board of Trustees, both including lay and religious members, which became a blueprint for similar changes at religious institutions across the country. This medal recalls that partnership.

Sir, you are a most fitting recipient of this medal, for you have served this University with the same dedication, devotion, and vision that characterized the leaders for which it is named. A Trustee for 15 years and Board Chair for eight, you understand well the opportunities and challenges with governance of a modern global Catholic research university.

You have been a transformative Board Chair, reinvigorating the Board and more sharply focusing its governance role; restructuring Board committees and more clearly defining their roles; refreshing the Board with talented, committed, and diverse new members; overseeing the transition of a President and other key University officers; and showing almost boundless generosity with your treasure and time to assist the President and other leaders, making possible the progress Notre Dame has seen during your tenure. Sir, your legacy at Notre Dame will live long beyond your time as chair.

With profound gratitude for your selfless servant-leadership, for the many ways you inspire us and for all your friendship shown to so many of us, the University of Notre Dame bestows the Hesburgh-Stephan Medal on John J. Brennan, Boston, Massachusetts.