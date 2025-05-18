Rev. Hugh R. Page Jr.: 2025 Benediction

(Remarks as prepared)

Almighty and Eternal God, we thank you for the conclusion of another academic year; for this Class of 2025; for the parents, families, friends, and supporters of the students here assembled; and for the faculty, staff, and alumni/ae gathered in this sanctuary for today’s celebration.

Give today’s graduates grace to manage the uncertainties they will encounter in the days ahead. Imbue them with courage as they blaze pathways to prosperity for those that have been marginalized and build bridges that cross chasms of despair. Give them insight as they assume the mantle of tomorrow’s visionaries and healers. Bless and protect them. Show them favor. Be ever present. And give them peace.

Most of all, grant that together, we may build a global community where kindness is the foundation of our social charter; and where a transformational love — through which new life is born, hope is conjured, and all things are possible — reigns supreme.

Amen.