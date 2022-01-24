RCLC to host second and final COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC), in partnership with Saint Joseph Health System, hosted a vaccine clinic

The University of Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Jan. 29) in partnership with Saint Joseph Health System.

First, second and third (booster) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children and adults ages 5 and older. Registration is encouraged but not required.

This is the second of two vaccine clinics hosted by the RCLC. More than 130 people were vaccinated at the first clinic on Dec. 11.

The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in 2020. It has since been approved for regular use. The two-dose shot is safe and effective. It can be combined with the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson shots as a booster.

The timing of the clinic coincides with an uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Currently, the entire state is in the “red” category for COVID spread, indicating a seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or more and a weekly case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 residents.

“Despite advances in prevention and treatment, COVID-19 continues to disrupt daily life, posing a particular risk to the unvaccinated and placing an ongoing burden on nurses, doctors and other health care professionals, not to mention parents and educators,” said Jennifer Knapp Beudert, manager of the RCLC. “In light of this, we are grateful for the opportunity to host this second clinic, both as a convenience for RCLC students and families and other local residents and as a way to ensure the ongoing good health of the entire community.”

Notre Dame has worked closely with local and state health officials to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. It has donated personal protective equipment to local hospitals and hosted vaccine clinics for students, faculty, staff and the general public. The University Testing Center has administered more than 300,000 COVID tests.

For more information or to register for the clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov.