RCLC to host online Holiday Gift Auction Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Holiday Gift Auction

The Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) will host its annual Holiday Gift Auction online for the second straight year because of the pandemic.

The event will take place from 12:01 a.m. Nov. 28 (Sunday) to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 (Saturday) at givegrove.com. Proceeds will go directly to youth programming, including tutoring and the Lego Robotics Program.

Items up for bid include Notre Dame-branded clothing and accessories, themed gift baskets, signed memorabilia and gift cards to local businesses.

People can also participate in a “Pie in the Face Competition” featuring Tim Sexton, associate vice president for public affairs at Notre Dame, RCLC Manager Jennifer Knapp Beudert, RCLC Assistant Manager Andy Kostielney and other RCLC staff. Votes cost $5 each and there is no limit on the number of times a person can vote. Bids will also be accepted for “pie deliverer.” The pies will be delivered on “Pi Day” (March 4, 2022).

Last year’s auction, the first to be held entirely online, raised more than $15,600 for youth programming.

Established in 2001, the RCLC is an off-campus educational initiative of the University of Notre Dame, offering educational programs, including a licensed preschool and English as a new language classes, for youth and adults, as well as classes, clubs and lectures for seniors.

For more information or to view current auction items or register for the auction, visit givegrove.com/rclc-holiday.