Raclin Murphy Museum of Art receives exceptional gift from the Marten Charitable Foundation

"The Holy Family" by Francesco Francia (Italian, ca. 1450–1517)

The Raclin Murphy Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame announced a major gift from the Marten Charitable Foundation through the stewardship of Gini Marten Hupfer, foundation leader and member of the museum’s Advisory Council. The tandem naming and endowment gift was inspired by the legacy of Virginia Marten (1925–2022), a long-standing former member of the Advisory Council and devoted museum supporter.

The gift will confer the name “Marten Family Gallery” on the current east gallery of European Art through 1700. Works by Vincenzo Spisanelli, Claude Lorrain, Giuseppe Ribera and Bartolomeo Veneto, among others, are featured. With the renaming, a permanent feature, centered in the gallery, will be installed. Called the “Marian Court,” it will be a display featuring Marian imagery from the Raclin Murphy’s extensive holdings to honor Virginia Marten’s particular devotion to Mary, the Mother of Christ, and her love of art. Currently, images based on Marian iconography, ranging from paintings by Francesco Francia to Hans Memling to Giorgio Vasari, are highlighted in this space.

Complementing the named gallery, the second part of the gift establishes the Marten Family Endowment for Marian Art. The new endowment will provide support for research, conservation, acquisitions, interpretation and programming to advance scholarship and appreciation of the traditions of Marian Art. A unique endowment to the institution, it underscores both the museum’s and the University’s commitment to research and inquiry.

"This gift is meant to honor my sweet mother, Virginia Marten’s love for both Notre Dame, the Blessed Mother and her passion for the arts. We believe we found the perfect space in which to do just that at the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art. I know my mother would be thrilled and humbled by this," Gini Marten Hupfer said.

“The support of the Marten Family, beginning with Virginia and steadfastly followed by her children, is truly remarkable and inspiring,” said Joseph Antenucci Becherer, director and curator. “The Raclin Murphy Museum of Art and the University of Notre Dame are uniquely positioned to facilitate and celebrate the study and appreciation of Marian imagery, thus truly honoring the legacy of Virginia and her family. Their gift and endowment mark an exceptional moment when love, devotion and scholarship converge.”

Admission to the Museum is free for all guests. For more information on hours of operation, exhibits and special events, visit raclinmurphymuseum.nd.edu.

Contact: Gina Costa, Communications Program Director, Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, 574-631-4720, gcosta@nd.edu