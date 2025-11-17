Pope Leo XIV receives Notre Dame leadership in private audience

Pope Leo XIV greets Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame (Courtesy of Vatican Media)

University of Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C. — accompanied by John Veihmeyer, Chair of the Board of Trustees, and his wife, Beth; Rev. Austin I. Collins, C.S.C., vice president for mission engagement and Church affairs; and Ann M. Firth, vice president and chief of staff — was received in a private audience by Pope Leo XIV on Friday (Nov. 14) in the Apostolic Palace.

Father Dowd extended to the Holy Father the good wishes, prayers and support of the entire Notre Dame community. The discussion centered on the role Notre Dame and other Catholic universities can play in serving the Church, addressing the challenges of our times, and fostering human flourishing. The Holy Father expressed gratitude for Notre Dame’s many contributions as a global Catholic research university, and he encouraged Notre Dame to continue its efforts to build bridges.

Father Dowd presented Pope Leo with a sculpture of St. John Henry Newman, created by the late Rev. Anthony J. Lauck, C.S.C., a longtime professor of art at Notre Dame. St. Newman was named co-patron saint of Catholic universities, colleges and schools and declared a doctor of the Church by Pope Leo on Nov. 1.

The audience concluded with Pope Leo bestowing a blessing upon those gathered and upon all who are part of the Notre Dame family.

In the course of a four-day visit to Rome, the Notre Dame delegation also met with Vatican officials from the various dicasteries — departments within the Holy See — with whom the University has established partnerships.