Piezo proteins, sculptors in organ growth

Fruit flies, with their fully sequenced genome, provided Zartman’s lab with a well-studied model for organ development that has many commonalities with organ growth in humans.

While it was known that Piezo proteins play a multifaceted role in cell growth and differentiation, the researchers were after a holistic picture of how this protein functioned on the larger scale of organ development.

On a cellular level, Piezo proteins join to create a gated channel into the cell membrane. Under mechanical tension, the channel’s gate opens, allowing calcium ions to flow in. The concentration of these ions cues the cell’s next step — proliferate, push other cells out or undergo programmed cell death.

The team reverse engineered this signaling process, altering the levels of Piezo with drugs or genetic manipulations to better understand how these channels function. The resulting wing asymmetries, aberrant cell death and changes in cellular proliferation highlighted the protein’s fundamental importance in organ development, even to nonadjacent tissues.

“It was a major surprise to us to find a protein, one that exists predominantly in the cell membrane, that could specifically control robustness or precision,” said Zartman. “Piezo regulates how cells interact with each other, reach a certain size, and stop growing. And it does this to ensure significant precision. There’s very little difference between one side of an organ and the other.”

Moving forward, Zartman said that his multi-institutional team will use mice and fish to explore how Piezo signals healthy cell development versus cancerous growth.

The team’s ongoing work is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Emergent Mechanisms in Biology of Robustness, Integration & Organization (EMBRIO) Institute and was supported by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Science (NIGMS) with early support from the NSF-Simons Center for Quantitative Biology Pilot program.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, 574-631-2632, brandiwampler@nd.edu