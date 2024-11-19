Panel explores pathways to peaceful co-existence in the Middle East

Lisa Schirch, the Richard G. Starmann, Sr. Professor of the Practice of Peace Studies, moderates the discussion “Peaceful Co-Existence Among Israelis and Palestinians: Vision for a Shared Future.” (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Peacebuilding activists Nidal Foqaha, Tehila Wenger and Ezzeldeen Masri joined the University of Notre Dame’s Lisa Schirch on Nov. 11 for a discussion in DeBartolo Hall about how to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in a way that provides peace, security and equal rights for all people living in the region. The event was the second in the Israel-Palestine Series of the 2024-25 Notre Dame Forum on “What Do We Owe Each Other?”

The panel discussion, “Peaceful Co-Existence Among Israelis and Palestinians: Vision for a Shared Future,” offered different perspectives on how to move forward despite lasting disagreements over past actions by both sides. Supported by the work of the OneVoice Movement, these peacemakers regularly speak at events in the United States to build support for the notion that Israeli-Palestinian co-existence is possible, and to advocate for a shared future that unlocks the full potential of both peoples.

Michael Desch, the Packey J. Dee Professor of International Relations and the Brian and Jeannelle Brady Family Director of the Notre Dame International Security Center, formally opened the event and introduced Schirch. The panel was co-sponsored by the Notre Dame International Security Center, the Ansari Institute for Global Engagement with Religion and the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the Keough School of Global Affairs.

Schirch, the Richard G. Starmann Sr. Professor of the Practice of Peace Studies, emphasized the need to engage in these complex discussions despite the ongoing violence because most wars are ended through negotiation, which begins with respectful dialogue, mutual understanding and trust. Despite different perspectives, the speakers agreed that a two-state solution that creates a Palestinian state side-by-side with Israel offers the most practical way forward.

Schirch told the audience of about 200 people that “coexistence means living side-by-side with equal rights and safety.” She reviewed the previous Forum series event that focused on the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, and the Israeli response in Gaza, and attempted to understand the violence as part of a long history of conflict. Schirch introduced the three guest speakers and moderated the conversation before inviting audience questions.

Masri “grew up in Gaza under Israeli occupation,” he said, and has experienced three wars, with the current violence responsible for the deaths of 80 members of his extended family. He is the chief field officer for the PeaceWorks Foundation and OneVoice Movement.

Foqaha grew up in Ramallah in Palestine and concurred with Masri that peacebuilding work is necessary for achieving a two-state solution because the alternative is continued violence. Providing an Israeli perspective, Wenger said she believes the only way to achieve peace and security for Israelis is to provide the same conditions for Palestinians.

The panelists answered Schirch’s questions about why they support a two-state solution, the importance of protests, and the role of the United States. Foqaha and Wenger posited that while a two-state solution will be difficult and require compromise, it has a better chance of succeeding than one-state solutions with either equal rights or the status quo of unequal rights.

Masri said that protest is the nonviolent way to raise one’s voice against injustice, while Wenger noted that protests anywhere must have clear strategies and goals or they can do more harm than good. All three stressed that the United States plays a pivotal role because it can exert pressure on both sides to come to the negotiating table and find solutions for the future.

After this discussion, Schirch opened the floor for about an hour of questions from the audience.

She concluded the event by thanking the attendees and inviting them to stay engaged with future events in the Israel-Palestine series throughout the academic year. The next event, “On the Ground in Israel-Palestine,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Eck Visitors Center.

This series and a corresponding academic course for Notre Dame students are being co-led by Mahan Mirza, the executive director of the Ansari Institute for Global Engagement with Religion and a teaching professor, and Tzvi Novick, the Abrams Jewish Thought and Culture Professor of Theology.

Watch a recording of the Nov. 11 event here. To see other and future events related to the 2024-25 Notre Dame Forum, visit forum2024.nd.edu.