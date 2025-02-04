PAM-M partners with civil society in baseline report, shedding light on Bangsamoro peace process in the Philippines

The Peace Accords Matrix-Mindanao (PAM-M) project, part of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies within the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, released a civil society baseline report detailing progress and challenges in the Bangsamoro peace process in the Philippines. This is a noteworthy milestone as the implementation of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro celebrated its 10-year anniversary in March 2024.

PAM-M is a partnership between the Peace Accords Matrix (PAM) and Catholic Relief Services–Philippines to aid the peace process in Mindanao emerging from the 2014 peace agreement between the government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. PAM-M supports the peace process using a specific methodology to measure progress related to the Annex on Normalization in the peace agreement, which focuses on pathways for transforming armed struggle to peaceful political participation, citizenship and livelihood.

PAM-M and civil society partners jointly developed indicators to measure advancement related to the “normalization track,” which is showcased in the baseline report. This report is the result of a long standing collaboration with civil society organizations based in the Bangsamoro region, and establishes a baseline of implementation data on selected normalization-specific stipulations from the community level.

The report presents initial assessment scores on key commitments including transitional justice, security and transitional components, socio-economic programs, the decommissioning of combatants from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and confidence-building measures. It also provides initial findings on the implementation status of stipulations under the Women Peace and Security category, acknowledging the UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

The report's findings highlight the resilience of the peace process, the necessity of mobilizing resources and addressing community-level needs, and the importance of ongoing dialogue between the government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to discuss implementation challenges and to share community feedback. The findings offer valuable insight regarding strides made, obstacles that remain, and opportunities that transformed the Bangsamoro struggle into peaceful political participation and livelihood. Continuous community-level monitoring by civil society can ensure transparency and equitable implementation, contributing to the overall success of the peace process.

Throughout this work, the Kroc Institute, PAM and Catholic Relief Services–Philippines continue to work in close proximity with civil society organizations, the signatory parties, peace process stakeholders and the community to build awareness, engagement and trust.

Originally published by Jena O'Brien at kroc.nd.edu on .

