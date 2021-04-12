  1. Home
Out of the “Shadow”

Tyler Dann, ’21, College of Science assistant dean Kathleen Kolberg, Alex Nisbet ’21 and Leah Gudex ’21 in Jordan Hall of Science. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

When Dr. Matthew Molloy ’10 was a student at the University of Notre Dame, he knew he had to participate in some form of “job shadowing” where he followed a physician around for a day or more, asking questions and watching the doctor’s interaction with patients.

“I think those shadowing experiences can be so variable,” said Molloy, now a pediatric hospitalist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “Some people can have an awesome shadowing experience, but I almost felt I was doing it a little to check a box.”

Most people who shadow can’t delve into how doctors think, and are exposed to only one type of medicine. Also, if a doctor had a busy day, it can be difficult to ask questions or get advice. In 2020, the practice came to a screeching halt anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full story, click here.

