Office of Information Technologies names assistant vice presidents

Katie Rose and Tracy Weber

Jane Livingston, University of Notre Dame vice president for information technology and chief information officer, has appointed Katie Rose as assistant vice president for IT strategic excellence and engagement and Tracy Weber as assistant vice president for community technology experience. Both appointments take effect on July 1.

“Katie and Tracy have brought exceptional leadership, as well as deep institutional knowledge and passion for Notre Dame, to the Office of Information Technologies in their current roles,” Livingston said. “I am particularly grateful for Tracy’s leadership in support of the University’s COVID-19 operations and Katie’s leadership in support of the University’s move to hybrid work. Both have also demonstrated leadership in helping OIT meet the University’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. I have been extremely grateful for their contributions across the OIT, and I am excited to work with them in their new, expanded roles.”

Formerly senior director of IT strategy, planning and architecture, Rose has served in a number of leadership roles over her 24-year career at the University that began with answering calls at the OIT help desk. She has managed a wide variety of IT projects, participated in the Notre Dame Leadership Rotation Program and led teams to deliver outstanding user support, communications and managed cloud solutions. Rose is a past fellow of the Leading Change Institute, the EDUCAUSE Leadership Institute and the MOR Advanced Leaders Program.



As assistant vice president for IT strategic excellence and engagement, Rose will lead teams focused on transforming IT outreach and communications, organizational change management, project and portfolio management, IT strategy and governance, IT enterprise architecture, University data governance and IT financial and administrative operations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and computer applications and an executive MBA, both from Notre Dame.

Weber, previously senior director of collaborative IT services, joined the OIT as an application developer in 2003 and has served in many IT leadership roles. Most recently she oversaw the OIT help desk and embedded IT teams that support more than 30 University departments as well as overall device management. Weber serves on the recognition committee of EDUCAUSE, is a founding member of Anti-racism in Academia and is involved in the community as chair of the supervisory committee at Teachers Credit Union and a lead volunteer at Cultivate Food Rescue.



Weber’s responsibilities as assistant vice president for community technology experience will expand to include leadership of the teams that support the University’s core administrative services including Banner, OnBase, ServiceNow and DataND. She will also continue to spearhead OIT efforts for IT recruiting and diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to joining the OIT, Weber worked in consulting for Accenture. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics and an executive master’s in nonprofit administration, both from Notre Dame.