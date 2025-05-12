Notre Dame’s top research position endowed as John and Catherine Martin Family Vice President for Research

Jeffrey F. Rhoads (Photo by University of Notre Dame)

Jeffrey F. Rhoads, who leads Notre Dame Research, including its efforts in innovation and commercialization through the IDEA Center, will now hold the title of John and Catherine Martin Family Vice President for Research.

The change is supported by a gift from John and Catherine Martin of Hinsdale, Illinois. The Martin family’s gift was originally presented to the University in 2019 to support and endow the University's associate provost for innovation. The repositioning of the gift recognizes the new alignment of the IDEA Center within Notre Dame Research.

Speaking about the endowment of the role, John Martin said, “We are proud to support both research and entrepreneurship at Notre Dame and we are especially excited to empower the vice president for research to enhance the connections between the two so that Notre Dame can play a leading role in moving ideas from the lab to the market where they can have a direct impact in improving everyday life.”

“John and Cathy’s original gift to the University came at a crucial time and allowed the IDEA Center to foster the innovation ecosystem at Notre Dame,” said Rhoads, who also serves as a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. “Today, I am especially grateful to John and Cathy for their endowment of the vice president for research role. Their support will allow us to further unleash the innovative spirit that permeates our campus and community and help Notre Dame researchers translate their work into tangible solutions that not only address the pressing problems of today, but also advance our collective wellbeing.”

John Martin is the retired co-chief executive officer and founding partner of Antares Capital, a premier provider of acquisition and growth capital to the middle-market private equity community. He retired in April 2019 after 22 years with the firm. Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Notre Dame in 1982 and served for 12 years as a member of the College of Business Advisory Council. He also serves as the chair of the IDEA Center Advisory Council. He is a member of the board of directors of the Midtown Educational Foundation, a board member of the Executive Club of Chicago and a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

Catherine Martin earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Mount Mary College in 1982. They have four sons, including two who graduated from Notre Dame: Kevin, Jack, Tim (class of 2012) and Bobby (class of 2016).

Originally published by Brett Beasley at research.nd.edu on .