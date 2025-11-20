Notre Dame’s Naval ROTC program named best in nation

Notre Dame Naval ROTC Commanding Officer CAPT John C. Smith presents University of Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., with a certificate from the Department of Defense recognizing the University's Naval ROTC program as the best in the nation. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The United States Department of Defense has honored the University of Notre Dame’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) as the nation’s top Navy collegiate program for the 2023-24 academic year. This comes after the Department of Defense, also called the Department of War, bestowed the same honor on the University’s Army ROTC program in May.

Presented annually, the Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award recognizes the outstanding ROTC unit and host educational institution from each military department based on accomplishments in three areas: performance, educational institution support and other noteworthy achievements.

“We are proud of our Midshipmen and Navy ROTC leaders, whose character, discipline and concern for the common good represent the best of Notre Dame,” University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., said. “It is wonderful to see them recognized alongside our Army ROTC cadets, and on behalf of the entire campus community, we congratulate them on this prestigious honor.”

In a recent ceremony at the reflecting pool on campus, Midshipman Annika Kell, a senior environmental science major, presented Father Dowd with a certificate of recognition for the award.

They were joined by CAPT John Smith, commanding officer of the Naval ROTC unit; CDR Matt Wood, executive officer of the unit; senior mechanical engineering major Douglass Tackney, midshipman executive officer of the unit; and senior mechanical engineering major Charlie Alberino, midshipman operations officer of the unit, among others.

“The Naval ROTC program plays a critical role in developing our young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, striking a balance between leadership, academics, physical fitness and community involvement,” Smith said. “The success of the program depends on many factors, most notably the selfless dedication of our students and staff and the unwavering support of the University. To that end, we are grateful to the Department of War for this recognition, which is a testament to the service and character of not just the unit, but Notre Dame as a whole.”

Notre Dame supports the Naval ROTC program in many ways. Historically, the University’s presidents have participated in the annual pass-in-review and presentation of the Commander’s Cup award. The University provides active-duty staff with parking, tuition assistance, facilities access and inclusion in faculty social events. And it recognizes active-duty staff during home football games. The University also supports midshipmen by counting naval science classes toward degree completion and providing access to campus facilities.

The Naval ROTC unit supports both Notre Dame and the local community. Midshipmen collectively average 40 hours per week of community service to seven organizations. They work in conjunction with the assistant Marine officer instructor to provide mentorship, advisement and evaluation to six high school Junior ROTC programs in the area. They also support veteran events, including memorials, holidays and ceremonies, and provide color guard service through Notre Dame’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“This recognition reflects the commitment our Midshipmen make to selflessly serve our nation, as so many of our Naval ROTC program graduates have done for decades,” said Kenneth Heckel, the Sergeant John F. Crowley Director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are deeply grateful for the collective dedication of our students, faculty and staff in the Naval ROTC program, combined with the University’s support, that ensures our motto of ‘God, Country, Notre Dame’ rings true across our campus.”

Notre Dame’s long history of military service and training can be traced back to the University’s founding by Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., in 1842. Just 16 years later, in 1858, a student military company called the Notre Dame Continental Cadets was formed. During the Civil War, many Congregation of Holy Cross priests and sisters served in varying capacities, with Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., Notre Dame’s third president, being the most notable for his granting absolution to the Union Army’s Irish Brigade at the Battle of Gettysburg.

On Christmas Eve 1862, three Holy Cross sisters boarded the U.S. Navy’s first hospital ship, the Red Rover, to serve as nurses for the wounded on both sides of the war. They traveled the Mississippi River carrying sick and wounded soldiers to various military hospitals. In so doing, they became what U.S. naval history today hails as the forerunners of the United States Navy Nurse Corps.

In the 1950s, Notre Dame became one of the first universities to host all three military branches with an affiliated ROTC program, with former University President Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., signing official documentation in 1951 for the formal establishment of the Army ROTC program.

The association between the University and the Department of Navy began in September 1941 with the formation of an NROTC unit under the command of Captain H. P. Burnett. The program offered a four-year course in naval science and tactics that led to a reserve commission. It did not pay tuition and often did not entail active-duty service after commissioning.

As the U.S. entered World War II, many changes occurred. Studies were accelerated for all students, enabling them to finish their degrees in three years or less. The Navy expanded its officer training at Notre Dame, beginning in February 1942, with the V-7 program. Under this program, officer candidates were indoctrinated at Notre Dame and continued their training at Abbott Hall in Chicago or on the USS Prairie State, anchored in the Hudson River.

In September 1942, Notre Dame became a Midshipman Training Center, one of four in the nation.

Midshipmen completed four months of training before receiving a commission. In January 1943, 1,100 ensigns graduated from the program and became the first group of officers to receive all their training and be commissioned at Notre Dame.

In 1943, the Navy further expanded its officer accessions with the V-12 program. This program offered two 16-week semesters of academics, followed by further studies and training depending on the officer’s specialty. With the V-12 program, Notre Dame acquired a Marine detachment under the leadership of Capt. John W. Finney, USMCR. During this time, the NROTC program remained active, graduating its first class in February 1944.

As a result of such extensive involvement with the Navy, Notre Dame’s student body had a large military relationship in World War II. In 1944, there were 2,610 students enrolled; 1,771 of whom were in the military. Six hundred and thirty-nine were civilians, and 200 were students of religion. During the war, Notre Dame trained nearly 12,000 naval officers.

As the war ended, the various officer accession programs were phased out, and by 1945, only the NROTC program remained. Under the Holloway Plan, Notre Dame NROTC continued to prepare officers for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Esteemed graduates of Notre Dame’s ROTC programs include the only three four-star flag officers in Notre Dame history: Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, a 1987 Army ROTC graduate and U.S. Special Operations Commander; ADM. Christopher W. Grady, a 1984 Navy ROTC graduate, retired vice chairman and former acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Notre Dame’s 2025 Commencement speaker; and ADM. William J. Houston, a 1990 Naval ROTC graduate and director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. All are recipients of the Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., Award.