Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business extends admissions deadlines for graduate business programs

Mendoza Front Web

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is adding an additional round of application deadlines for several of its graduate degree programs in response to challenges posed to prospective students by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our number one goal during this difficult time is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff, as well as those who hope to join the Notre Dame community as the newest members of our graduate programs,” said Tim Bohling, Mendoza’s chief marketing and graduate enrollment officer. “We want to ease the pressure of meeting applications deadlines, especially when applicants face so much uncertainty in all parts of daily life.”

The final application deadlines for Mendoza’s graduate degrees are as follows:

MBA One-Year: April 14.

MBA Two-Year: May 1 with rolling admissions through June 15.

MSM: April 27 with applications considered on a case-by-case basis through May 8.

MSA: May 1 with rolling admissions through June 15.

MSBA (Residential): May 1 with rolling admissions through June 15.

MSBA-Chicago: September 1 and Oct. 15.

Executive MBA-South Bend: May 15 with applications accepted on a rolling basis through June 1.

Executive MBA-Chicago: September 1 and October 15.

Master of Nonprofit Administration (Residential): May 1 with rolling admissions through July 15.

Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration: May 1.

The admissions criteria and application process for each program remains unchanged; however, applicants can submit to Mendoza’s graduate programs without a GMAT, GRE or TOEFL score. If the applicant meets the remaining criteria, the admissions staff will work with applicants on the test requirement on a case-by-case basis and to schedule online interviews.

In a recent open letter to applicants, Bohling referenced the Mendoza College of Business’ upcoming centennial.

“In 2021, Mendoza will mark 100 years of honoring its mission to ‘Grow the Good in Business,’” said Bohling. “At a University with a long tradition of transforming adversity into positive change, it’s a great time to join the Fighting Irish.”

For more information about Mendoza’s graduate programs, visit the Mendoza Graduate Admissions website, email go.mendoza@nd.edu or call 574-631-8488.