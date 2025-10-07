Notre Dame’s Kellogg Institute partners with Vanderbilt University to launch 2025-26 democracy survey

Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame’s Kellogg Institute for International Studies and Vanderbilt University’s Center for Global Democracy are partnering to advance one of the world’s leading surveys on attitudes toward democracy. Starting in October, the Center for Global Democracy, with support from the Kellogg Institute, will conduct the 2025-26 round of the AmericasBarometer, which tracks public opinion on democracy in 20 countries across the Americas.

“For more than two decades, the AmericasBarometer has been an essential resource for those studying democracy in the Americas,” said Aníbal Pérez-Liñán, director of the Kellogg Institute. “We are honored to collaborate with Vanderbilt on this research program at a time when public funding is suffering significant cuts.”

The initiative builds on the Kellogg Institute’s long-standing strength in the study of democracy in Latin America while drawing on the Center for Global Democracy’s expertise in survey research. The AmericasBarometer will continue to collect the most comprehensive and comparative data on democratic governance in the region. The 2025-26 survey will provide vital insights into how citizens perceive and support democracy — a critical need in a time of global democratic backsliding and declining trust in institutions.

“The insights from decades of AmericasBarometer surveys are invaluable for understanding democratic trends,” said Noam Lupu, director of the Center for Global Democracy. “This new collaboration with Notre Dame allows us to continue delivering high-quality, comparative data that helps researchers, policymakers and the public navigate the changing landscape of democracy in the Americas.”

Housed in the Keough School of Global Affairs, the Kellogg Institute brings together scholars and practitioners who study democracy and development, with a particular focus on Latin America. For more than 40 years, the Kellogg Institute has produced research that informs policymakers, civil society and the public about how democracies function in the region. The institute, which plays a vital role in Notre Dame’s University-wide Democracy Initiative, also trains students and emerging leaders, equipping them to strengthen democratic governance in Latin America and beyond.

Housed in the College of Arts and Science, the Center for Global Democracy is one of the Discovery Vanderbilt centers established through the Office of the Provost. Building on the legacy of Vanderbilt’s Latin American Public Opinion Project (LAPOP) Lab, the center advances rigorous, policy-relevant research on democracy worldwide while expanding the university’s leadership in global democracy studies.

Together, the Kellogg Institute and the Center for Global Democracy are helping to sustain AmericasBarometer as a resource for advancing democratic governance across the region.

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu