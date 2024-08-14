Notre Dame’s Eck Institute, partners to host pop-up health events for women and infants

The University of Notre Dame’s Eck Institute for Global Health will host two “Pop-Up Pregnancy & Family Village” events — one this month and one next month — as part of an effort to help improve maternal and family health in St. Joseph County, Indiana, and surrounding areas.

The first of the two events will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 (Saturday) at the Kroc Center in South Bend, and the second from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 (Saturday) at Battell Community Center in Mishawaka.

Funded by a Health First St. Joseph County grant provided by the Indiana Department of Health through the St. Joseph County Department of Health, and with support from Beacon Community Impact, the pop-up events are designed as “one-stop shops” for mothers and their families, providing access to care, resources and support addressing various health needs during and after pregnancy.

In addition to Beacon Community Impact and the St. Joseph County Department of Health, organizations including Saint Joseph Health System, Purdue University, Indiana Health Centers, the St. Joseph County Public Library, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana and many others will be on hand to answer questions and provide services in the following areas:

• Managing stress and building support

• Your health care connections

• Health insurance assistance

• Pregnancy and family health education

• Community connections and resources

• Family wellness, fitness and fun

There is no cost to attend.

Future events will be held in Elkhart County, as well, with support from Beacon’s Michiana Family Journey Program, which recently received a $5.4 million federal grant for maternal and infant health.

“The Pop-Up Pregnancy & Family Village is a collaborative effort uniting organizations, health care systems and the community to address the critical issues of maternal and infant mortality in St. Joseph County. By bringing together essential resources and support, our hope is to improve the health and well-being of mothers and families in our community,” Elizabeth Wood, co-investigator and associate professor of the practice at the Eck Institute, said. “All are welcome. This is a space designed for you, where every mother and family can find the care, support and connection they need.”

With several ongoing efforts to improve the health of mothers and children, the Eck Institute recently announced a Maternal, Newborn and Child Health working group that is mobilizing University researchers and campus partners to inspire maternal health advancements within the St. Joseph County community, consistent with the University’s strategic framework.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health initiative.

Contact: Erin Blasko, associate director of media relations, eblasko@nd.edu, 574-631-4127