Notre Dame to remain test-optional for undergraduate admissions through 2024

Golden Dome after sunset. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Undergraduate Enrollment has announced that it will remain test-optional through the 2024 application year.

Notre Dame is currently test-optional for the class of students entering in fall 2023, and this announcement will continue that practice for current high school juniors. Similarly, transfer applicants will not be required to submit standardized test scores as part of their application for undergraduate admission during this same time period.

The test-optional practice allows students to choose whether to submit a standardized test score to be included in the evaluation of their application. One-third of the students admitted to the Class of 2026 did not submit a test score with their application.

Micki Kidder, vice president for undergraduate enrollment, said: “Notre Dame has long been committed to a holistic evaluation process. While test scores can provide helpful information about a student, we believe a number of factors are important, including rigor of high school coursework, intellectual curiosity and engagement both in and outside of the classroom. By remaining test-optional through the 2024 admissions cycle, we will have the opportunity to continue to study the impact of this practice while giving students the ability to choose whether or not they wish to include test information in putting forward their best and strongest application.”

The extension applies to both restrictive early action and regular decision, and for consideration for all merit scholarships. Students who have already taken the SAT or ACT, or who have plans to take the exams, may report their scores for evaluation if they choose.

The evaluation process will continue to include the student’s academic performance in high school and a review of the rigor of the curriculum pursued, along with written essays, letters of recommendation and the student’s academic and extracurricular experiences.

Notre Dame will continue to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the recruitment and application review process for recruited Division I student-athletes.